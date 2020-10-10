Louise Rachel Binns

Feb. 14, 1927 - Oct. 7, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – Louise Rachel Binns, 93, passed away peacefully, October 7, 2020, at her home with family by her side.

Louise was born February 14, 1927 in Boston, MA to the late Paul and Adele (Pascal) Arnstein.

Music always played a big role in her life. Louise began playing piano while in elementary school. In the eighth grade, her father brought home a violin and she immediately fell in love with the sound. She enrolled as a scholarship student at the Boston Music School and played in the orchestra. She also played in the Boston City Orchestra and with the Quincy Youth Orchestra. She went on after high school taking courses at Boston Music School and playing first violin with the Boston Conservatory Orchestra.

On June 12, 1949, Louise married Sheldon Binns. They shared 66 years of marriage together until his passing on September 12, 2015.

After two years each in Washburn, ME and Norwalk, CT, Sheldon and Louise relocated to the Glens Falls area, eventually settling down in Hudson Falls. Upon arrival they joined Temple Beth El and Louise joined Temple Beth El Sisterhood. She organized the Judaica Shop and served as its chairperson for many years. She also served two terms as the Sisterhood president. She ran the Judaica shop for several years at Temple and kept it well stocked. Louise also taught comparative religion in the Temple Religious School for over 20 years. For many years, Louise and her husband were volunteer ushers at the Lake George Opera Festival. She had many dedicated years playing violin in the Music Company Orchestra. She enjoyed attending many orchestra concerts with family and friends at Tanglewood and SPAC. She also enjoyed baking cakes. She baked several types of cakes from weddings and anniversaries to birthdays and Bar/Bat Mitzvahs. This became a hobby well supported by the locals.

Additionally, her passion was teaching music. She taught string instruments and piano to help out with lessons where her husband Sheldon was the music director at the Hartford Central School. After Sheldon retired and the Hartford Community Band was established she played violin (the oboe part) for over 25 years.

Besides her parents, Louise was predeceased by her son, Ronald, and her brother, Martin Arnstein.

Louise is survived by her two children: Larry Binns (Janine) of San Diego, CA. and Sandy Gutman (Alan) of Endicott, NY; her four grandchildren: Steven and Aaron Binns both from Tampa, FL, Seth Gutman of Endicott, NY, and Cruz Binns of San Diego, CA; three great grandchildren: Matthew Binns of Tampa, FL, Rachel and Olivia Binns of Thayne, WY; her brother, Saul Arnstein (Laura) of Lake Winnipesaukee, NH; her sister-n-law Murvet Arnstein, of Scottsdale, AZ as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Burial will be private at the Temple Beth El Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

For information regarding Shiva, please contact Katie at Temple Beth El, (518) 792-4364 or [email protected]

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Temple Beth El, 3 Marion Ave., Glens Falls, New York 12801

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls.

