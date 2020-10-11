Richard (Ricky) Smith

July 2, 1932 - Oct. 2, 2020

HADLEY - Richard (Ricky) Smith, 88, of Hadley, passed away unexpectedly on Friday October 2, 2020 at his home, the Hadley IRA surrounded by the people he loved.

He was born on July 2nd, 1932 in Dolgeville, NY, Ricky lost his mother during childbirth. He was the Son of the late Richard Smith. Ricky was raised by his grandmother, Mrs. Keller in Fort Plains, NY.

Ricky attended Rome state school in 1939. He moved into the Wilton Developmental Center at the age of 14; while there he was known as the "greeter" of the unit. When the center closed, he moved to the East Holcomb IRA where he enjoyed outings and day habilitation. Ricky attended Adirondack Day Program for many years before retiring. After 17 years at Easton Holcomb IRA he resided at the Hadley IRA where he remained the rest of his retired years.

Ricky was a ray of sunshine and smiles everywhere he went. When he held your hand, he would shake it and talk your ears off for hours on end. Ricky loved to show off his impressive hat collection. He enjoyed dancing, gardening and listening to music with his friends who became family at the IRA. His smile, laughter, and energy will be missed by everyone.

He is Predeceased by his Mother and Father; Richard Smith. His Grandmother; Mrs. Keller and a dear friend Bernice Battease.

Ricky's Family at the Hadley Ira will miss him dearly.

Visitation will be conducted from 12 to 1 pm, Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at 1 pm, at the funeral home.

Due to Covid restriction there will be no Celebration of life at this time.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.

