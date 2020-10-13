Elizabeth "Liz" Carruthers

June 28, 1928 - Oct. 10, 2020

ARGYLE - Elizabeth "Liz" Carruthers, 92, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving children.

Born on June 28, 1928, in Argyle, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Rose (Weaver) Longdaue.

Liz graduated from Argyle Central School after which she went to work at the Continental Insurance Company in Glens Falls for a number of years.

On June 16, 1951, she married Henry "Don" Carruthers at the North Argyle Presbyterian Church. They eventually built their home there and spent 60 years together until his passing in 2011.

Liz was a lifelong member of the North Argyle United Presbyterian Church until it closed. She then went on to become a member of the Argyle Presbyterian Church and most recently the United Methodist Church. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for many years, as well as the J.A. Barkley Hose Auxiliary.

Liz's love of reading led her to a seat on the Argyle Library Board of Trustees and her commitment to service was evident with her work for the Washington County Board of Elections for many years. She was a generous member to her community, giving selflessly of her time and resources and so was honored with the Argyle Outstanding Citizenship Award.

She enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, bowling, and later in life, playing golf. She and Don enjoyed spending time with their friends and the local breakfast club. They enjoyed traveling and vacationing with friends and family. Among their most memorable trips, they traveled to Hawaii, Tahiti, New Zealand, Alaska, Bermuda, California and eventually settled in Fort Myers, Florida where they wintered for many years.

In addition to her parents and husband, Liz was predeceased by her son Alan Michael Carruthers and four siblings.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Cary Carruthers and his wife Sherry of Queensbury, Janet Carruthers Wood of South Glens Falls and Audrey Fischer and her husband Daniel of Greenwich; her grandchildren: Amy Carruthers, Jason Wood and his wife Emily, Jordan (Amanda Prehoda) Wood, Elizabeth (Justin Fortney) Amico, Michael and Emily Amico; two great-grandchildren: Nolan Matthew and Maizie Elizabeth Wood; her brother, Wray Longdaue; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Liz's request there will be no callings hours. Due to COVID restrictions, a Celebration of Life and Graveside Service will be conducted at a later date.

Memorial donations in Liz's memory can be made to the Argyle Free Library, 21 Sheridan St. Argyle, NY 12809 and/or the United Methodist Church, c/o Memorial Fund, 5184 SR 40, Argyle, NY 12809.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

To view Liz's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.