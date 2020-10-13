Debra A. Peterson

June 5, 1963 - Oct. 7, 2020

DIAMOND POINT - Debra A. Peterson, 57, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was comfortable and surrounded by family.

Deb was born in Keene, New Hampshire on June 5, 1963. She was the daughter of Judith Avery and the late James Lefebvre.

She grew up in Swanzey, New Hampshire, graduated from Monadnock Regional High School in 1981, and later earned her Bachelor's Degree from SUNY Plattsburgh in 1985.

After college, Deb moved to Glens Falls, NY and took a position with Kubricky Construction. She was the first woman to hold a corporate title at the company.

On New Year's Eve in 1988, she married the love of her life, Karl Peterson. In their 32 years of marriage, they raised Heather, Matthew, and Alana. Together, they built a home in Bolton Landing, New York.

Deb was always involved in her community. She held a seat on the school board at Bolton Central School and was also Booster Club President.

Growing up, Deb was always singing. Later in life, she combined her passion for singing and her community at the annual Bolton Landing Variety Show (She was also a regular at Friday Night Karaoke).

Her infectious smile and unwavering optimism put all those around her in a better mood.

Deb was a remarkable human who influenced the lives of many and will continue to do so.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Karl Peterson, her mother Judy Avery, her brother Ken Lefebvre, her mother-in-law, Caroline Giambattista, her children: Heather Ryder, Matthew Peterson, Alana Peterson; and her grandchildren: Sade Maranville, Bradley Maranville, Isabelle Maranville, Abbigail Ryder, and BreyLee Ryder.

Her wishes were to contribute to further research towards a cure for Alzheimer's at the Harvard Brain Tissue Resource Center. Deb's going to Harvard!

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.

A special thanks to Glens Falls Hospital Center of Excellence for Alzheimer's disease, High Peaks Hospice, and Paige Musser, Deb's Home Health Aide.

Those who wish may send contributions to the Bolton Booster Club, PO Box 120, Bolton Landing, NY 12814.

