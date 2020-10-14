Nancy L. Belden

July 13, 1960 - Oct. 8, 2020

WHITEHALL - Nancy L. Belden, 60, of Cliff Street passed away unexpectedly on Thursday October 8, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

She was born on July 13, 1960 in Fort Ann, NY. She is the daughter of the late Charlotte (Moore) Clark.

Nancy was married on June 27, 1981 to the love of her life Donald E. Belden. Together they raised their two children, Michael, and Patti. Nancy was a devoted wife of 39 years, mother, grandmother, and friend.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with her family and friends.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her son Michael (Susan) Clark and daughter Patti (Richard) Carter; grandchildren: Zachary, Ryan, Katie, Kameron, Alyssa, Mikey, Ben, and Rachel.

Family and Friends may call at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY on Thursday October 15, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Due to State regulations masks must be worn at all times and social distancing will be followed.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Skenesborough EMS for their endless kindness. The family suggest that contributions may be made to the Skenesborough EMS, P.O. Box 333, Whitehall, NY, 12887.

