Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Craig J. Kelly
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Craig J. Kelly

Dec. 22, 1929 - Oct. 1, 2020

GRANVILLE - Craig Joseph Kelly, age 90, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on December 22, 1929, he was the son of Patrick and Mary (Fennell) Kelly.

Craig attended Granville High School where he met and later married his high school sweetheart Eleanor (Woodell) Kelly.

He was employed at General Electric in Fort Edward for 30 years. Upon retiring he enjoyed woodworking and became well known for his custom Adirondack furniture and picnic tables.

Craig was predeceased by his parents, nine brothers and six sisters, a son-in-law Ted Vogel, a grandson Matthew and his wife of 62 years, Eleanor. He is survived by three sons: Michael (Donna), Philip (Trudy) and Paul; two daughters: Pamela Vogel and Cynthia Whittier. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren

Due to Covid concerns the funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family has suggested that memorial contributions in Craig's memory be made to the Granville Rescue Squad (POB 153, Granville, NY 12832) for all they did to assist the family and Craig during his infirmities.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Robert M King Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.