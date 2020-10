FORT EDWARD

Edward D. Bushey, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 11:30 am on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear at a later date.