Barbara Crotty

Oct. 15, 1931 - Oct. 11, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Barbara Crotty passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Glens Falls on October 15, 1931, to Abraham (George) and Egia Jacobs at the Jacobs family compound on 283 Warren Street, she was one of eight children.

Barb graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1950 and went on to work at Glens Falls Insurance Company. She met her husband Allen Crotty in 1957 and they were married on February 2, 1958, prior to Allen leaving for service in the United States Army in Augsburg, Germany on Feb. 11.

She loved her big, close-knit Syrian family and has many fond memories of her time growing up in Glens Falls as an "East Ender". Barb was always a connector of people. Barb forged and maintained many great friendships over her lifetime and had a knack for remembering everyone; even if she hadn't seen someone in decades. Barb was a second mom to many of her son's friends over the years and enjoyed seeing them and hearing about what they were up to. Barb also enjoyed her friendships, bingo, and card games at the Westbrook Apartments.

She was a loving wife, mother and Tita. As a Mom, Barb never failed to be the most supportive mother a kid could ever ask for. She was so proud of her grandchildren Keighan, Cole, Emily and Katie. Her "granddogs" Landon and Max gave her great joy and laughter. She enjoyed caring for and spending time with her family. Barb enjoyed her grandchildren whether it be as a vocal cheerleader at soccer and lacrosse games or cross country meets, in addition to, sitting through many plays and chorus concerts. Her love of cooking and sharing her Syrian food was one of her biggest joys in life.

Barb's faith was very important to her as she was a lifelong member of the Saint George Orthodox Church, where she was a long-time, active, member of the Ladies Auxiliary.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents Abraham and Egia Jacobs, a newborn daughter Marlene Egia Crotty, her sisters: Mary Johns, Martha Walsh, Helen Parker, Victoria Delaware, and one brother, George (Jake) Jacobs and their spouses.

Barb is survived by her husband of 62 years Allen; two sons: Peter (Kelly) and Jeffery (Patti); her four beloved grandchildren: Keighan and Cole (Pete and Kelly) and Emily and Katie (Jeffrey and Patti); as well as, her sisters: Anna Cottrell and Beatrice Salem; many special nieces and nephews, and her dear friend Debbie Hughes.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. George Orthodox Church.

The Rite of Committal will follow at Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Special thank you to High Peaks Hospice, Dr. Joseph Mihindu, Dr. Suzanne Blood, Mary Stein and the staff at Hudson Headwaters, and the nurses and staff of Warren County for their help and care.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Barb's memory to High Peaks Hospice 454 Glen St. Glens Falls, NY 12804 or St. George's Orthodox Church 55 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.