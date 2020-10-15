Nancy Kinart

Feb. 6, 1944 - Oct. 13, 2020

Nancy Kinart passed away on October 13, 2020 at her home in Green Valley, AZ. She was born February 6, 1944 in New Britain, CT.

Nancy was predeceased by her beloved son, Peter John O'Leary; husband, Ted C. Kinart; parents, Veda and Milan Adams and grandparents, Nora and Hoyt Dimick.

Nancy is survived by her siblings: Linda Rogers of Crest View, FL; Cynthia "Sue" Field of Green Valley, AZ; Rebecca Nicholson of Smithfield, NC and Kenneth Adams (Dianna) of Sierra Vista, AZ.

She is also survived by her bonus children: Julie Kinart and her husband, Wayne Havrelly of Camas, WA; Jeffrey Kinart of Vancouver, WA; Tyler Kinart of Tucson, AZ; Blake Kinart of Tucson, AZ and dearly loved grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Nancy was proud of her happy and successful career in the financial industry for more than 40 years.

Nancy loved Glens Falls and Green Valley and felt she could always go home because of a fabulous group of friends, NEW YORK had Carolyn, Cathy, Celia, Kathy, Margaret, Sharon and her guardian angel, Elaine. ARIZONA had Ann, Cindy, Ellie, Jana, Rena, Sharon and her guardian angel, Helen. She will miss them and so many others.

Nancy and Peter's ashes will be co-mingled and scattered in a private family ceremony where her husband, Ted's ashes were previously scattered.

Sue finally retired and gave her precious time to be the primary caregiver for her sister and grandson, Nathaniel was with his grandmother for months till the end.

Traci, a friend and RN, stayed for weeks and assisted Sue and Nathaniel with Nancy's care and was invaluable in so many ways.

Nancy and her family thank Remita Hospice for their constant care and concern. Special thanks to Margaret and Lily. There is always one that understands and takes away the anxiety, thanks Leslie.

She wanted all to be happy and to her that meant laugh, love, dance and play cards.

If able, please donate to the Green Valley Fire District, 1285 West Camino Encanto, Green Valley, AZ 85622.