Margaret Rose Murray

HUDSON FALLS - Margaret Rose Murray passed away at her home in Hudson Falls.

Born in Trim, County Meath Ireland, the second of eight children, to Molly and Theodore McKenna, Margaret emigrated to New York in 1956.

Margaret married Mike Murray on October 19, 1957 and together they had five children: Ann Marie Murray Pousatis (Demetrios), Kathleen Murray Mallon (John), Michael Murray (Sharon), Brian Murray (Theresa) and Angela Murray-Gregory (Charlie). Margaret has 11 grandchildren: Brendan Murray (Allison), Sheelagh Pousatis (Jason), Kathleen Leitch (Chris), Conor Mallon, Alannah Pousatis (Brett), Seamus Murray (Janelle), Mairead Murray, Rory Murray (Ashley), Liam Mallon, Diarmuid Gregory, Aidan Gregory, and is great grandmother to James Murray. She loved taking care of them, celebrating holidays, baptisms, first communions, confirmations, weddings, graduations with them and enjoyed everyday moments with her family. She will be missed by her surviving siblings: Teddy McKenna, Mike McKenna, Ivan McKenna, Ann Sandford, Theo McKenna, and Larry McKenna; her many nieces and nephews; her neighbors; and her numerous friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Miriam Stack.

Margaret and Mike were owners of the local ice cream shop in Hudson Falls, Creamy Delights, for 20 years where Margaret mentored many high school and college students who worked for them. She loved them all and kept up with them, celebrating their life successes. Margaret loved talking to everyone, even if it meant the line got a bit long at Creamy Delights.

She especially enjoyed telling stories of Ireland. Margaret enjoyed writing and was excited when one of her short stories, "Light a Penny Candle" was published. She also wrote a play, "The Wake" that was performed by local theatre companies.

A lifetime member of St. Mary's Church, Margaret's name was well known at the church and school, especially while her children were young, serving as a religious education teacher and on other parish ministries.

Friends may call Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Margaret's immediate at St Mary's/ St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls.

In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in Margaret's memory to Open Door Missions, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or Catholic Charities, 35 Broad St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

