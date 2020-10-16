F. Evelyn Pikcilingis Williams

May 29, 1922 - Oct. 14, 2020

GREENWICH - F. Evelyn Pikcilingis Williams, 98, died peacefully Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Mary's Haven Hospice Home. Born in Clarksville, NH on May 29, 1922, to Perley and Diana Chappell, Evelyn spent her younger years at the family home in Milford, NH. On June 30, 1941, Evelyn married Joseph Pikcilingis of Schenectady, NY where they would make their home and raise their three daughters. Evelyn's faith meant everything to her and it was what she lived her entire life for. She was a wonderful example to all who knew her.

Evelyn is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Joseph; her second husband, Raymond Williams; her brother, George Chappell and her granddaughter, Marie Grimes.

Evelyn is survived by her daughters: Diana Chesbrough of Greenwich, Sally (Leon) Mckerrow of Freedom, NY, and Marilyn (Dana) White of Greenwich. Her sisters: Beatrice Pikcilings of Milford, NH, Esther Bassett of Gansevoort, NY, Ann (Kenneth) West of Fredericksburg, VA, Nancy (Richard) Blakemore of Durham, NH and sister-in-law, Doreen Pikcilingis of Guilderland, NY. Evelyn also leaves behind six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Due to present circumstances services will be announced at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements will be made by Bond Funeral Home in Schenectady, NY.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Mary's Haven for all their kindness towards Evelyn during these last few months. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mary's Haven Hospice House, 35 New Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com .