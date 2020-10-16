Jean Elizabeth (Wells) Hicks

CHESTERTOWN - Jean Elizabeth (Wells) Hicks passed into the arms of God on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

She was born in Auburn, NY to Harold & Elizabeth Wells in 1937. Jean has joined her dearly beloved husband, Paul who predeceased her on October 10, 2000. They enjoyed 41 years of marriage together.

Jean was a member of the Chestertown Community Methodist Church. Jean owned and operated Jean's Spirit Shoppe in Chestertown for 26 years. She loved her patrons and time spent visiting. Gardening, golf and bowling were her great passions. Dear friends, dancing and music held a special place in her heart.

She leaves behind four children: Cynthia Hill & her husband, Bernard, Cheryl Reed and her husband, Gus, Cathleen Dyck and her husband, Greg and Paul D Hicks, and his wife, Theresa. She also leaves seven grandchildren: Cason, Richelle, Darin and Jalen Soat, Nathaniel Hill, Paddrick Hicks and Liliana Dyck and many nieces and nephews who she adored. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Hull, and her brother, Dennis Wells. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her son, Carl; her sister, Judy Harvey; her sister, Pat Holland, and her brothers: Bill and Butch Wells.

You may say your goodbye's at a graveside service on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., at the Chester Rural Cemetery, State Rte 9, Chestertown. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic masks and social distancing is required.

In lieu of flowers Jean's hope is that you would send roses to someone you love, in remembrance of her. Donations may be made to the Chestertown Methodist Church.

Jean's wishes for us all was to get together, enjoy a good time and share memories, good food, and to dance for her. We hope to do this as soon as the pandemic allows us to safely gather. Methodist Church, the Chestertown Emergency Squad or High Peaks Hospice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.