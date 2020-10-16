Jackie (Jay) L. Rucker Jr.

Jan. 8, 1969 - Oct. 6, 2020

HUDSON FALLS- Jackie (Jay) L. Rucker Jr., 51, of Hudson Falls, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his home with his beloved cats.

Born on January 8, 1969, in Muncie, IN, he is the late son of Jackie L. Rucker, Sr. and surviving him, his mother, Patricia A. Harley (Loeltz).

He graduated high school from Jay County High School, with the class of 1987. While living in Indiana, his career was driving a tow truck for Northwest Towing and Recovery. Jay moved to Hudson Falls in 2006 to be with his daughters and former wife, Cheri A. Rost. After moving here, he then pursued a job on a farm at Ideal Dairy in Kingsbury.

Jay enjoyed spending his days watching one of his favorite TV shows, American Pickers drinking a Dr. Pepper. In his younger days he participated in hometown demolition derby's, followed by a deep love for NASCAR. Some would consider him the "jack of all trades" since he knew how to do many trades. His biggest accomplishment was becoming a father, and he was a good one at that. He always looked forward to seeing his daughters, talking with them, and giving his daily calls to them. He would do anything in the world for his daughters. He also enjoyed hanging out with friends and his cats: Tommy and Turner.

He is predeceased by his father, Jackie L. Rucker, Sr. and his brother, Patrick D. Rucker.

Survivors include his eldest daughter, Krista L. Rucker (fiancée, Randy J. Combs, Jr.) of Hudson Falls; his youngest daughter, Kera M. Rucker (fiancée, Dylan J. Fenton) of Hudson Falls; his eldest brother, Marvin Rucker (girlfriend, Jane White) of Indiana; his sister, Tabitha Fultz (husband, John Fultz) of Indiana; his mother, Patricia A. Loeltz of Arizona; his nieces and nephews include, Zachary Rucker, Dillon Rucker, Jacey Fultz, Christopher Fultz all of Indiana and Megan Pierce (Rucker) of North Carolina.

No services are being held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.