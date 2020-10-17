Leroy Brown

July 10, 1940 - Jan. 12, 2020

ROCHESTER – Leroy Brown passed away on January 12, 2020 at age 79. Predeceased by his brother, Vernon, and his sister, Mildred. Leroy is survived by his son, Sherwood, and his sister, Elodie.

Raised in Fort Ann, NY, Leroy graduated high school and then enlisted in the United States Navy in 1959. In 1961 he was selected for the Navy's NESEP program and spent the next four years earning a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University. Leroy left the Navy in 1970 and worked as an electrical engineer until 2003 when he retired from Rochester Gas & Electric.

Leroy enjoyed spending his retirement working at Lowe's, on the golf course, and with friends at the Summerville Grill.

Leroy will be dearly missed by his friends and family.