Maria Carboni

May 24,1963 - Oct. 13, 2020

NIANTIC, CT - Maria Carboni, 57, of Niantic entered eternal life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Born May 24, 1963 in Newport Beach, CA, Maria was the daughter of Dominic Catrambone and Joyce "Penny" (Bentancourt) Lundberg. Maria grew up in Lake George, New York where she graduated high school and found a close group of lifelong friends. Among them was Sandy Spellburg, who she considered a sister and aunt to her children. Lake George, held a special place in Maria's heart and she visited often, sharing this love with the rest of her family through the years. She moved to New London, CT where she met her husband and the love of her life, John Carboni, through a mutual friend. The two were soon united in marriage on November 27th, 1993. Together, their large blended family was her greatest joy, and she was so proud of all of their children's accomplishments as they transitioned into adulthood and started families of their own. Outside of her family, personal interests included a passion for live music, animals, and crafting.

John survives Maria, as well as their four children: Samantha Zeman and her husband James of Chula Vista, CA, Mavis Carboni of Niantic, CT, Tercelia Walz and her husband Matthew of Manchester, CT, Carlina Carboni of Richmond, VA, and three beautiful grandchildren who she deeply adored; Autumn and Liam Zeman, and Raegan Walz. She is also survived by stepdaughter Jacki Taylor of Hawley, TX. We love you to Jupitah and back!

A private service will be held on Saturday, October 24th, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Canterbury in Canterbury, CT. Visitation with the family and reception open to all will follow from 3:00-5:00p.m. at the same location. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Maria's name at www.agsdcf.com.