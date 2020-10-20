Maurice P. "Mo" SteMarie

Jan. 1, 1942 - Oct. 17, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – Maurice P. "Mo" SteMarie, 78, a resident of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Born on January 1, 1942 in LaPraire, Quebec, Canada, he was the son of the late Harold and Germaine (Crevier) SteMarie.

On January 14, 1983, he married the love of his life, Candy Deyette. They enjoyed 37 wonderful years together. They were the love of each other's lives and always together in everything they did. He will be deeply missed by her.

From 1962 to 1984, Mo worked for the Government of Canada Highway Department. After moving to this country, he was employed by Leon Deyette Paving and Elliott Septic Tank Company, both located in Kingsbury. Mo loved his jobs and felt fortunate to have made many wonderful friends during his employments.

He was such a kind man to everyone he met. Mo was the type of person who always put others before himself. He was a great friend with a keen sense of humor. Mo carried himself with effortless kindness and a sharp wit that made him a quick friend to those he met.

Mo loved spending time with his family and friends, which he had many, especially, Chuck "Sweetpea" Friedman and Jeff Hunsperger. The family appreciates that they were so good to Mo.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers: Pierre, Andre, Jacques, Germaine, and Harold and his sisters, Raymonde and Liliane.

Those left to grieve are his loving wife, Candy SteMarie of Hudson Falls; his siblings: Ronald SteMarie and Gisele Cusson and her husband, Germain of Canada; several nieces and nephews; and his sister in law, Darlene Davis of Hudson Falls.

At Mo's request, there will be no services at this time.

However, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Dr. Foote and his staff for the wonderful care given to Mo and his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or the charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.