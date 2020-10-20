Maria Theresa (Barbieri) Abodeely

May 7, 1925 - Oct. 17, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Maria Theresa (Barbieri) Abodeely, 95, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 with her family by her side.

Born May 7, 1925 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Enrico and Addolorata (Panella) Barbieri.

Maria graduated top of her class in 1938 from St. Mary's Parochial School, Hudson Falls. She received a top honors Regents diploma, class of 1943 from Hudson Falls High School. She also attended SUNY Adirondack for several classes.

Following graduation, she was selected for a position in the public relations department of the Hudson Falls branch of the American Locomotive Company. Upon the closing of this branch at the end of the war, its operations were returned to its headquarters in Schenectady. At this point Maria was offered a position with the Sandy Hill Iron and Brass of Hudson Falls, where she worked for several years before she went to work as a secretary for the Principal of Hudson Falls High School.

In 1949, Maria married Edward Abodeely of Worchester, MA. They went on to raise four children and start a family business. Together with her husband, Edward, they owned and operated, Edward C. Hughes Agency, Inc. of Hudson Falls from 1968 to 1994. She retired in the early 1970's, but continued involvement with the family business now known as Hughes Insurance, Inc., located in Queensbury.

Maria was a communicant of St. Mary/St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church of Hudson Falls and a member of Catholic Daughters of America. She was a devout Catholic, living the Golden Rule – "Do unto others as you would have them do onto you." Maria lived her life with a beautiful graciousness of a past era, welcoming and hospitable to everyone, always inquiring of their well-being and genuinely interested in their lives.

Her attire was well chosen, coordinating colors and accessories, especially her many hats. She always presented herself with sophistication and class, while treating others with respect and courtesy. She enjoyed watching the news and keeping abreast of current events, locally, in the U.S. and around the world. She would say "How are you going to know what's going on? It keeps my mind thinking."

Maria worked very hard with her husband and family in the insurance business for many years, being absolutely devoted to them. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with them, especially their many lunch and dinner outings. She also looked forward to the frequent lunches with her long-time high school friends at various restaurants over the years. Maria was highly regarded and truly respected by her many dear friends. She was a blessing on this Earth and will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her, especially her family.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Edward Abodeely, who died December 16, 1971; her son, David Abodeely, who died June 11, 1982; her brother, Henry Barbieri who died May 7, 2010 on her birthday and her sister-in-law, Kaye Barbieri.

Maria is survived by her daughter, Linda M. Abodeely and her husband, Joseph Koncikowski, of Lake George; two sons: Michael Abodeely and his fiancé, Virginia Pecue of Fort Ann and Mark Abodeely and his companion, Sharon Romaine of Queensbury; three grandchildren: Dr. Adam Abodeely and his wife, Gina and their children: Alea and Liana of Saranac Lake, Jonathan Abodeely and his wife, Kelly and their children: Lakey and Roxy, of Burlington, Vermont, David Abodeely, of Queensbury and Krystina Abodeely and her children: Maximus, Cassius and Nadiya of Saratoga Springs. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Angela Abodeely Mills and nephews, David Barbieri and John Barbieri.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11:00 am. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Maria will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hudson Falls.

Family and friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Donations in Maria's memory may be made to Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 or to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family would like to express their gratitude to her grandson, Dr. Adam J. Abodeely, who as her primary care physician directed and oversaw her medical care with such loving support, care and compassion. The family would also like to thank her special friends and neighbors especially including Dr's Otelo and Emyrose Solis and family.

