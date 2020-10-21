Geraldine Anne Moore (Foster),

Jan. 2, 1941 - Oct. 8, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Geraldine Anne Moore (Foster), 79 died peacefully on October 8, 2020 after a long battle with multiple sclerosis at The Slate Valley Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granville NY.

Born on January 2, 1941 in Albany, NY, the daughter of the late Francis (Zeke) and Alice S. Foster.

Gerry graduated salutatorian in 1958 from Whitehall High School and attended college in Plattsburg, NY where she earned her teaching degree. Gerry taught in Malone, NY, Ketchikan, AK and for many years in Blythe, CA before her retirement. She would come home each summer to spend time with family and friends.

Married to the late Thomas Moore, they enjoyed many activities together including photography, rock hunting and traveling. Gerry was an avid painter and photographer and entered many of her works in art shows across the southwest.

Gerry is survived by two sisters: Susan (Mark) Ives of Clemons, Lillian (Leslie) Smithling of Tallahassee Florida; four brothers; Allen Foster of Whitehall, F. Chester (Joanne) Foster of Clemons, Roger Foster of Atlanta, Georgia, and Walter (Kristina) Foster of Hebron, NY; two sisters-in-law: Gerry (Calvin) Foster and Angela (DeVecchi) Foster; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by two brothers: Gordon B. Foster, and Grant R. Foster and one sister Mary Elsie Foster.

Services will be held in the spring in Putnam, NY at the convenience of the family.

Gerry's arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY.

Online condolences can be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com