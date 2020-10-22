Lillian J. (Robillard) McDonnell

May 7, 1925 - Oct. 19, 2020

MOREAU - Lillian J. (Robillard) McDonnell, 95, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Glens Falls Center with her loving family by her side.

Born May 7, 1925 on the Hudson River in Queensbury, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Florence (Stevens) Robillard.

Lillian married Thomas Edward McDonnell, son of Thomas and Marion McDonnell, on February 10, 1945. They were married for 51 years until his passing in 2006.

Lillian worked at Fanny Farmer's candy store in Glens Falls until her marriage to Tommy, a soldier who returned from World War II. Tommy was a cabinetmaker and a Glens Falls City Fireman for 25 years. Lillian was a homemaker who also worked at the South Glens Falls Senior High cafeteria, where she advanced to Cook Manager, a position she loved and spoke of often. She made lifelong friends with both the staff and the student body.

Lillian's favorite place to be was in her home on the Hudson River, a simple camp made into a comfortable home by Tommy and her daughters. In her earlier years, Lillian enjoyed camping at Racquette Lake, Seventh and Eighth Lakes with Tommy and her girls, taking trips to Hawaii and the Western states, crossing Canada by train, and spending winters in Myrtle Beach where the couple made many long, lasting friendships.

In her later years, Lillian enjoyed spending time on the party boat with Tommy, traveling up and down their section of the Hudson. Their favorite spot was near Spier Falls Dam. They would enjoy their lunch as they floated back down with the current to their home. Lillian and Tom had many close friends; she lived to be the last of the group.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Lillian is predeceased by her brothers: Kenneth Robillard and Clifford Robillard (Dorothy), and her sister, Joyce Jackson (Donald) and her niece Connie Jackson Monroe (Gene).

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Patricia Ann Girard (Frank), and Judith Katherine Rosebrook (David); her grandchildren: Kenneth Fuller, Collin Fuller (Tricia), Erin Rosebrook, Julianne Girard, and Gabriel Girard (Stephanie); her great-grandchildren: George Fuller, Logan Fuller, Wade Fuller, Emily Sweenor, Aubrie and Isabella Girard; several great-great grandchildren, as well as her nieces and nephews: Carol Rea Smith, Ronald Robillard, Kelly Vincent, and their families.

At Lillian's request there will be no calling hours. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family, officiated by her daughters, Judy Rosebrook and Rev. Patti Girard. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Memorial donations in Lillian's name can be made to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave, Queensbury, NY 12804.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.