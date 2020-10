ARGYLE -

Donald R. Keech, 87, of Argyle, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Masks are required.

Funeral services will follow the calling hours on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of the Post Star.