Dorothy A. Lyman

July 31, 1941 - Oct. 21, 2020

HARTFORD – Dorothy A. Lyman, 79, of County Route 17, was welcomed by her husband, at the gates of Heaven, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Born July 31, 1941 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Edna (Chadwick) VanDewerker.

Dorothy was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School. After high school she attend Mildred Elley Nursing School where she graduated and became a registered nurse.

On June 30, 1963, she married Robert N. Lyman at the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church. They were married for 48 wonderful years until his passing on November 26, 2011.

She worked for Glens Falls Hospital until the birth of her first son. Dorothy then became a devoted mom and homemaker. Family was the center of her life. Dorothy cherished every moment with her family. She was a kind lady who loved hearing about every accomplishment in her grandchildren's and great grandchildren's lives.

Her faith was a large part of her life. Dorothy was a member of the Hartford Methodist Church and loved praising the Lord by singing in the choir. She was an active member of the Hartford seniors, where she carried out the task as Sunshine Lady, sending special occasion cards to its members. Having made many friends through the senior group, she enjoyed the several lunches they shared. In her quiet moments, Dorothy enjoyed reading romance novels and crocheting blankets for her family.

Dorothy is survived her three children: Timothy Lyman and his wife, Sue of Crown Point, Deborah Fleming and her husband, Dwayne of Hartford and Tobey Lyman and his fiancee, Wanda of Hartford; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; her brother, Donald Vanderwerker of Covington,TX; her loyal cat, Spooky and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

A celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donation be made to the Hartford Senior Citizens, c/o Karen Harrington, 74 Hartford Main Street, Hartford, NY 12838 or Hartford United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 116, Hartford, NY 12838.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net