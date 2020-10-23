William J. Parker

June 30, 1974 - Oct. 17, 2020

INDIAN LAKE - William J. Parker, 46, of Big brook Road, passed away suddenly, Saturday evening, October 17, 2020 at his home.

Born on June 30, 1974 in Glens Falls he was the son of the late George Parker and Karen (Peets) Hutchins. He was a 1992 graduate of Indian Lake Central School. He served in the United States Army from 1993 -1996 in Afghanistan as a combat engineer. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Southeast Asia Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, the Army Service Ribbon, Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge with Grenade Bar and the Marksmanship Qualification Badge with Rifle Bar. Following his honorable discharge from active duty, he served in the US Army reserves until 2000.

He married Tricia Roblee on July 8, 2006. He went to work for Highland Technical, Inc. for four years. After which he lived in West Virginia where he worked many jobs including carpentry and maintenance for the town he lived in. Upon his return to Indian Lake in 2014, he began working for Pierson Mechanicals in Blue Mountain Lake.

His enjoyments included hiking, camping, tinkering with and repurposing things. He was an avid reader enjoying history and science fiction books.

He was predeceased by his father, George Parker.

Survivors include his loving mother: Karen Hutchins of Indian Lake; maternal grandmother, Wilma Joseph of Inverness, Florida; a sister, Amy (Mike Chotkowski) Hitchcock of Indian lake; a brother, David (Jenny Winslow) Parker of Corinth; his former wife, Tricia Roblee; his nephews: Ryan Dunbar, Bryan Dunbar, Julious "Bobby" Dunbar, Ethan Hayes and Caden Parker; several aunts, uncles, cousins as well as many others that loved Willy.

Friends may call Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake. Face coverings must be worn while in the funeral home and NYS capacity restrictions will be followed.

Graveside services will be conducted immediately following the visitation in Cedar River Cemetery.

Contributions in William's memory may be directed to Parker Benton American Legion Post 1392, PO Box 168, Indian Lake, NY 12842.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com