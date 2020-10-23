Marjorie Jane Hillman Brigham

Sept. 16, 1929 - Oct. 9, 2020

FROSTPROOF, FL - Marjorie Jane Hillman Brigham, 91 of Frostproof, FL passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. She was a long-time resident of Cambridge, New York.

She was born on September 16, 1929 in Saratoga Springs, New York to the late Robert and Bessie (Whelden) Hillman. She was a graduate of Greenwich Central School and Albany Business College. She married, and later divorced, Albert Brigham, also of Cambridge, NY. Marjorie was retired from the Pennysaver Press in Bennington, Vermont where she worked in advertising sales.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jane Earthrowl Benassi of Salem, NY.

Survivors include her son, Robert Brigham (Monica Church) of Poughkeepsie, NY; sister, Marilyn McGrath of New Hampshire; three grandchildren: Taylor Brigham, Jessica Robertson, and Jonathan Earthrowl; three great grandchildren.

A private graveside ceremony will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, at: https://www.saratogacountyanimalshelter.com/donate/

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.