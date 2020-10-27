Laura M. Papps

Dec. 9, 1947 - Oct. 24, 2020

ARGYLE - Laura M. Papps, 72, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on December 9, 1947, in Claremont, NH, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Gibson) Sylvester.

Laura graduated from Claremont High School and received her associate's degree from SUNY Adirondack.

She enjoyed her cats, watching her favorite TV shows, loved cooking, riding motorcycles, and going out to dinner.

In addition to her parents, Laura was predeceased by an infant daughter; her son Stephen J. Papps; her sister, Linda Champney, her nephew, Arnold Champney Jr.; and her niece, Elizabeth Gibson.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Randy Jones; her son, Russell Ott and his wife, Julia; her grandchildren: Samuel, Maximillian, Robin Ott; her step-daughter, Breanne Ryder and her husband, Clayton and their son, Wyatt; her brothers: Ralph and Raymond Sylvester; her sisters-in-law: Kathy Gage and her husband, Richard Jr., Lori Peterson and her husband, Scott; her brother-in-law, Gary Jones and his wife Lynne; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and cousins.

At Laura's request there will be no calling hours.

Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Laura's memory S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804 or to Argyle Emergency Squad Inc., 15 Sheridan Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Laura's caregiver, Stephanie Rainville, for all her care and compassion.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To view Laura's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.