Veda Ann Boggs

Sept. 2, 1937 - Oct. 24, 2020

CORINTH - Veda Ann Boggs, 83, of Old River Road, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Born on Sept. 2, 1937 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Harold Sr. and Mabel (Gurney) Towers.

Veda graduated from Corinth High School in 1954 as salutatorian.

She married W. Russell Boggs on July 11, 1959. The couple resided in several locations during Russell's career as a pilot in the United States Air Force, before settling in Sussex, NJ, where they then lived and raised their family. After Russ's retirement, they then moved to their summer home and current home on the Hudson River.

Veda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and lived for her family. She loved everyone she met and gave her time and energy to anyone.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Corinth for many years, and taught Sunday school at the Sussex United Methodist Church for several years.

Veda enjoyed cooking, gardening, raising her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved family gatherings and also enjoyed traveling with her husband to visit her kids and grandkids.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one son, W. Russell "Rusty" Boggs; one daughter-in-law, Perri Boggs; and four siblings: Kathryn Lavery, Harold "Junior" Towers, Donald Towers, and Pauline Densmore.

Survivors besides her loving husband of 61 years include four children: Daniel Boggs (Karen) of New Providence, PA, Christopher Boggs of Lake Luzerne, Laura Brittain of Milford, PA, and Brian Boggs of Corinth; nine grandchildren: Danikah, Coulter, Ashton, Brooke, Matthias, Shelby, Caeleigh, Sean, and Shephard; three great-grandchildren: Elijah, Alaina, and Nolan; four siblings: Gene Towers (Shelly) of Cherry Hill, NJ, Terrance Towers (Patsy) of Corinth, Richard Towers of Alaska, and Carolyn Watulak (Gary) of Rutland, VT; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Veda's life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Rt. 9N, Corinth, with Pastor Jason Proctor and Lane Schermerhorn, officiating.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

All visitors who enter the funeral home for calling hours or services are required to wear a mask.

The family wishes to thank High Peaks Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care and also our friends, family and our church family for their prayers, cards, and kind words of support given to the family during Veda's illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the First United Methodist Church, 243 Main St., Corinth, NY 12822.