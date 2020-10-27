Earl T. Martin

May 18, 1965- Oct. 24, 2020

The wonderful and incredible Earl Martin has taken his place among the stars. He peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Earl was born May 18, 1965 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Edward T. and June D. Martin

To put into words, Earl's impact on the lives he touched would be an insurmountable task. Earl was involved with many programs throughout his life, and engaged in each with a wonder and excitement that made you smile. He had a love for his family, superheroes, playing his guitar, writing in his notebook, traveling, food, and music, especially the songs from The Sound of Music. Earl was the ultimate dancer; no one could last longer on the dance floor than him.

Earl brought so much joy and love into all of the lives he touched. Earl was known as a brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, and friend to many, but most of all a very special human being. With that extra chromosome brings many capabilities, not disabilities. His so-called disabilities did not slow down his zest for life, especially in giving and receiving love. He made an impact on everyone he met and with his loving personality; he made everyone feel special and was always a flirt. Earl had a great sense of humor, was so lovable and loved life. In many ways, he possessed what so many search for.

Earl was a bright light and shining star. When we look to Heaven, and see a sparkle, we know it is him. The gift of knowing Earl, will keep on giving as we reflect on the beautiful memories he gifted. He was a blessing to his loved ones and will truly be missed by all.

Earl was predeceased by his parents, Edward T. and June D. Martin. He will also be greeted by deceased extended family members, Emma Hammer, Joseph Sullivan, and Candace Kelly.

Left to honor his memory here on Earth are his siblings: Phyllis Martin, Patty "Sis" Hammer and Willy "Crazy" Hammer, Kathy and Kevin Geraghty, Todd and Margaret Martin, Marie Martin, Frances Winchell, Ellen and Hank Radley.

Also surviving him are his nieces, nephews, and their families: Christine and Lue Song and their children, Logan and Caleigh; Eric Hammer and his son, Winton; Laura Hammer; Gina King; Corey and Allyson Radley; Alyssa and Shane Mitchum and their sons, Jack and Baker; Hayley and Connor Riley and their children, Isabelle and Kane; Scott and Tiffany Bloomer and their children, Daniel and Anniston; Todd and Melanie Bloomer and their children, Lily, Benjamin, and Gabby; Thomas and Megan Steves and their daughter, Lilly; and Jessica Steves and her son, Lucas.

He will also be missed by his extended family members, The Sullivan and Parks Families, Nancy, Bill, Ricci, Erin, Chad, Cole and Whitney; The Piccioni Family, Karen, Ed, Mark and Diane; The Ogden Family, Diane, Chris, and Andrea; The Burt Family, Jill, Dave and Amanda; The Kelly Family, Rich, Luke, Maggie, and Erin; and The Stuart Family, Laurie and Scott.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family at Glens Falls Cemetery, Bay Street, Glens Falls.

The family of Earl would like to express their gratitude to Patty's nurse manager, Kathy Andersen and all the staff at the Renal Center for the support given to Patty and Willy in their care of Earl over the years, Brunswick Center, the Serena House, and St. Peter's Hospice Inn.

Donations in Earl's memory may be made to the Langan School at Prospect Center, 133 Aviation Road, Queensbury NY 12804.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

