Edith Knight Dolan

June 23, 1926 - Oct. 23, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Edith Knight Dolan, 94, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Friday, October 23, 2020 with her family at her side.

She was born June 23, 1926 in Stockbridge, MA, the daughter of the late Clark and Estella (Drum) Knight.

Edie attended school in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and graduated from Pittsfield High School, class of 1945. She then went on to Green Mountain College, graduating in 1948.

She worked for a period of time at General Electric Telegraph Office in Pittsfield to earn money for college. After graduating, she went to work at Christ Church United Methodist. She was an active member in the church for antique shows, country fairs, fundraisers and rummage sales, as well was secretary from 1948 until 1953. She was a faithful member of the United Methodist Women.

On March 4, 1950, she married her beloved husband, Thomas Edward (Ted) Dolan in Pittsfield, MA with the Rev. Howe officiating.

Edie was known for her volunteer work for Warren County; she served on several juries and was a court monitor. She did significant service to the community as a senior volunteer; acting as a guardian for two elderly woman in Glens Falls, being part of the literacy volunteer program and was a foster parent to many youth, helping to shape their lives.

In the early years, she and Ted enjoyed camping on Lake George Juanita #1 and at camp on Goodnow Flow in Newcomb. She enjoyed swimming, boating, bicycling and wintering in Florida for 27 years. Edie traveled to 46 states, Denmark, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and China and loved visiting her daughter in California and Lima, NY.

In addition to her parents, her son, Daniel J. Dolan; her daughter, Susan Chen and her siblings: Clark, George, Bill, Arbutus and Lucille, predeceased her.

Survivors include her loving husband of 70 years, Thomas (Ted) Dolan, of Queensbury; her children: Daniel Dolan of Saratoga Springs, NY, David Dolan of West Henrietta, NY, Sarah Hoff, of Lima, NY and Sally Loughrey, of Rennselaer, NY. Seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren; her brother, Richard Knight; and many nieces and nephews also survive her.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Christ Church United Methodist, 54 Bay Street, Glens Falls, with the Rev. Rich Weihing, pastor, officiating.

There will be a viewing at 9:30 am until the time of services on Wednesday at the church.

Burial will follow in Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Edith's memory may be made to Christ Church United Methodist, 54 Bay Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com