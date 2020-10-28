Gail T. Needham

Dec. 31, 1933 - Oct. 24, 2020

WARRENSBURG - Gail T. Needham, 86, of Fourth Avenue, passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at The Pines at Glens Falls Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.

Born December 31, 1933 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Harmon and Ethel (Tracey) Altrock.

She was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Warrensburg Central School, where she met her high school sweetheart, Reggie Needham. The couple wed on February 17, 1951 at the Warrensburg First United Methodist Church. Shortly thereafter, they started their family, and she remained a stay at home mother for many years before she began working for G.J. Potter Insurance Agency as well as starting her own ceramic business. Gail was an extremely talented crafter, seamstress, artist, and gardener.

Besides spending time with her family, she enjoyed camping and vacationing in Myrtle Beach for 31 straight years with her entire family.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Reggie Needham, and brother, Harmon Altrock.

She is survived by her children: Regina "Ginger" Hopkins and her husband, Wayne, of South Glens Falls, Deborah Buckley and her husband, Peter, of Rutland, VT, Jennifer "Sue" Harrington and her husband, Edward, of Warrensburg, Brian Needham and his wife, Robin, of Warrensburg, Ronald Needham and his wife, Heidi, of Lake Alfred, FL; 11 grandchildren: Kristy, Jamie, Jason, Joseph, EJ, Eric, Shane, Christopher, Melissa, Tyler, and Juliet; step-grandchildren: Richie, Kayla and Dylan; 10 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; siblings: Ruth Smith and her husband, Gary of GA, and Vernie Johnson and his wife, Marge of ID; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Gail's request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

A celebration of her life will be conducted at the convenience of her family.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 371, Warrensburg, NY 12885.

