Gary Neil Lillibridge

March 13, 1952 - Oct 24, 2020

CORINTH - Gary Neil Lillibridge, 68, of Spier Falls Road, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Born on March 13, 1952 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Bernard and Rachel (Carpenter) Lillibridge.

Gary graduated from Corinth High School in 1970 and received his Bachelor's Degree in Restaurant Management from RIT.

He joined the United States Navy in 1971, serving during the Vietnam War on submarines until his discharge in 1974.

Gary was first employed as a manager of several restaurants, including the Pizza Hut and Domino's in the Rochester area and then the Ground Round and Ben and Jerry's in Queensbury.

He then worked as a telecommunications technician for Comnet for several years until his retirement.

Gary was an avid outdoorsman and completed the 46 High Peaks of the Adirondacks. He also enjoyed gardening, kayaking, camping, splitting firewood, and maintaining his property.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by two siblings, Pamela Lacy and Maynard Lillibridge.

Survivors include his son, Andrew Lillibridge (Amy Cholewinski) of Springfield, OR; his longtime companion, Bonnie Clark of Corinth, and her children: Anthony, Andrew and Jessica; one grandson, Evan Lillibridge of Springfield, OR; four siblings: Marjorie Jones (Phil) of Corinth, Louise Allen (Cleon) of Greenfield, Bernard Lillibridge of Crown Point, and Kevin Lillibridge of Troy; one aunt and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Adirondack Mountain Club at adk.org.