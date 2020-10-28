Lawrence M. Lynch

Nov. 10, 1939 - Oct. 25, 2020

ALBANY//SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Lawrence M. Lynch, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

He was born on November 10, 1939 to the late John and Muriel (Studley) Lynch.

Lawrence was one of 19 graduates from Fort Ann High School in 1957. Two days after he graduated high school, he went into the Airforce for five yrs. He was stationed in Spain while in the military. Before he found his life long career in insurance, Larry worked as an associate at Sears and WT Grant. In 1965, he became an insurance agent for Allstate, which would last 14 years, at which time he would open Lawrence M Lynch Insurance Agency. At the height of his career, his agency was located in the Aviation Mall. In 1991, he renamed his agency to Pro-Vu and relocated to South Glens Falls. Larry was a gregarious person. His loves include two-step and jitterbug dancing, toastmasters, golf and meeting new people. In 1993, his heart turned to Christ and he became a passionate member of the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Queensbury.

Besides his parents, Lawrence is predeceased by two siblings, Jay Lynch and Maureen Lewis.

Lawrence is survived by six children: Gary Becker, Chris Lynch and wife Janet, Deborah Ebanks and husband Kelvin, Russell Lynch and wife Kimberly, Kelly Lynch, Jeffrey Lynch and wife Marty. He also is survived by thirteen grandchildren: Samuel Lynch, Jacob Lynch, Desiree Lynch, Thomas Lynch, Ryan Lynch, Aly Lynch, Jack Lynch, Hailey Lynch, Madeline Lynch, Annalina Becker and Angelica Becker, Cameron and Caleb Ebanks; three siblings: Joan Ouellette, Robert Lynch and wife Cathy, Michael Lynch and wife Madeline.

Funeral services will be held privately for the family due to the COVID restrictions.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY.

Burial with full military honors will take place 10:00 am on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY.

For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.