Sean William Gordon

Sept. 17, 1990 - Oct. 23, 2020

FAIR HAVEN, VT - With a sad and heavy heart I write to tell you that on Friday, October 23, 2020, Sean left this life unexpectedly. He is predeceased by his loving father, Jared Carl Gordon, as well as many cousins and his very loving, great grandparents.

He is survived by his mother, Jen Macy and several brothers and sisters: Zack, Ash, and Lissy Macy and Luke and Curt Minor.

Sean grew up with his nan, (Sheli Smith and her husband, Art Smith); his poppy or pops, Robert "Bump" Gordon and his deeply loving aunts: (who are more like sisters) Juliette "Jewels" Gordon and Pam Gordon and Pam's loving partner, Buddy. His cousins: Elliot, and Ron Gordon and Evan Lavin were all great friends and special people to Sean. They were like brothers and best friends. Lucky to have each other in this life.

Sean was happiest with his family, he loved and adored his long term partner, Katherine (Kate) Juckett and their daughter, Claire Procella and their beautiful, little boy, Eli Jared Gordon. He shined brightest when he was tending to his garden and being a father. He was a master with his green thumb. Growing and harvesting his garden brought him so much joy. It was a great sense of pride and joy for all of us to watch him care and adore his son, Eli. Sean was an amazing father, he was patient and loving. Sean was an intellectual, highly creative, warm and wise soul who loved his family to no end. He will be deeply missed by his family and remembered with deep love and affection by all those who called Sean family. The best description of Sean came from Kate's nephew, Jesse Minor, "He was one of the most intelligent, warm hearted, and wildest people I've known. Imperfect perfection."