I see that Mary also included my Mom in her thoughts. I,too, remember your Dad. He was the kind of guy a young guy like myself looked up to and tried to emulate. Some of my best memories are from Lake George and that era. I hope you guys remember Lake George and the “Big House” as fondly as I do. He was a wonderful man - you are very lucky to have had him for so long!

Gus Devine October 29, 2020