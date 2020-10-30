Maisie Ruth Suddard

FORT EDWARD - Maisie Ruth Suddard, 87, of Fort Edward, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Glens Falls Hospital with her loving daughters by her side.

Friends may call from 4 to 6pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. Due to state regulations only 40 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Masks and social distancing are required. Upon arrival at the funeral home, please check in with the parking attendant.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in Maisie's memory to Fort Edward Rescue Squad Inc., P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or to Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, c/o Patient Assistance Program, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Tedesco, the nurses at the Glens Falls Hospital ICU and Tower 2 (you know who you are) for their care and compassion. They would also like to thank Misty and Sheri, Maisie's home nurse's aide for the last few years. The family wishes to thank Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc. for all their support.

For online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.