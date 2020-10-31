Robert "Bob" Baker

July 22, 1949 - Oct. 28, 2020

GANSEVOORT - Robert "Bob" Baker passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 with his brother and niece by his side. Bob was the youngest of five children born to Elric and Florence (Carpenter) Baker on July 22, 1949 in Plattsburgh, NY. He graduated from St. John's Academy in the class of 1967. He attended Farmingdale State College and graduated in 1969, with a degree in Police Science. He then joined the army and served during the Vietnam war as a Communications Officer; where he developed expertise in morse code. He was stationed outside Frankfurt, Germany.

He began his career as a Connecticut State Trooper where he was especially adept at vehicle accident investigations, and he was often recruited by other barracks for consultations on the most difficult cases. Bob's career choices were as varied as they were notable. After leaving the police force, he traveled and lived all around the United States including residing in Maine, Tennessee, California, Michigan, Nevada, New York, and Connecticut. He was a postal carrier, a hospital operator, a correction officer, and ended his career as a water treatment engineer at Great Meadow in Wilton, NY. He retired after building a cabin on Brant Lake, NY where he enjoyed the beauty of the Adirondacks. He was accompanied by several beloved pets throughout his life and loved to roam his 169-acre mountain.

Bob's interests were as diverse as his career opportunities. He was an avid golfer year-round, and throughout his entire life. He loved to play the banjo, enjoyed history, and especially loved traveling to historic Civil War sites and reenactments. He enjoyed watching old westerns, but most especially all NY sports teams. He was a proud Yankee and Giants fan and loved to watch their victories.

Bob's sense of humor was unmatched. His playful grin was often followed by dry quips that inspired his loved ones to smile and laugh with ease. Donning a red nose, or a funny costume was commonplace, and his attendance at any function was sure to bring joy. He was fun, charismatic, and charming and especially beloved by his brother and sisters, and nieces and nephews of all ages. His warmth, love and loyalty were only outdone by his desire to see his loved one's smile.

Bob attended mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Glens Falls, NY. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister Gloria (Baker) and brother in law Elio Bueno, his sister June (Baker) Armstrong along with his brother in law Dr. Milton Olf.

He is lovingly remembered by his sister Elizabeth Olf of Clifton Park, his brother James Baker and his wife Barbara of South Glens Falls, NY and brother in law Dr. Ronald Armstrong also of South Glens Falls, NY. He will be greatly missed by his loving nieces and nephews: Steven (Carolyn) Bueno, Daniel (Lori) Bueno, Monica (Bueno) and Paul Dilorio, Anthony (Jen) Bueno, David (Stacey) Bueno, Mark (Donna) Armstrong, Michael Armstrong, Lynn (Armstrong) Mulderry, Sheila Armstrong, Amy (Baker) and Brad Rees, Karen Baker; along with his great nieces and nephews: Katherine Serra, Lauren and Jennifer Brant, Seth, Grace, Maria, Luisa Bueno, Taylor and Camden Armstrong, Sean and Shamus Mulderry, Megan, Katherine and Mia Rees along with Logan Serra, and Lucas and Gabriel Bueno.

A Catholic Mass will be offered at a future date, and a Rite of Committal and Military Funeral will take place on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Saratoga National Cemetery for family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name (Robert Baker) to St. Jude Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name (Robert Baker) to St. Jude Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.