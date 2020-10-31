William C. Knapp

June 10, 1948 - Oct. 28, 2020

SALEM - William C. Knapp, 72, of Salem, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born June 10, 1948 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Vernon and Marion (Hogan) Knapp, Sr. Bill attended Greenwich High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served 21 years and designed many parts and had patents on three of them. He earned educational credits and was certified in small engines and warehouse equipment. Bill traveled throughout the United States and also many countries. He retired from the Air Force in 1988 and moved to Altus, OK working on the Altus Air Base for a year. He then moved to Salem in 1989 and worked at the Bennington Airport and then worked at PSM Auto Body in Queensbury until he retired.

Bill enjoyed gardening, primarily vegetables and flowers. He was talented in free hand art and also woodworking where he could make all types of objects. Bill loved to read and watch television shows and movies. Most importantly, spending time with his family was special to him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers: Vernon Knapp, Jr. and Kenneth Knapp.

Bill is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 48½ years, Janice Montgomery Knapp; his children: Christopher (Maggie) Knapp of Abilene, TX and April (William) Godfrey of Greenwich; siblings: Dody (Dick) Marcotte, Donna Hudgin, Marion (Jim) Lanouette and Frank (Shirley) Knapp.

Bill is also survived by his grandchildren: Taylor Knapp, George, Jr., Lisa and Angel Rodriguez, many great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that he was very proud of.

Bill's family would like to thank Dr. Jamie Mason and nurses: Greg, Terri, Mark and Tim of the ICU at Glens Falls Hospital for the care given to him.

A special thank you to his devoted friends for their support, Fran, Al, John, Ed, Dick & Ode.

A private service will be held at a later date at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge where military honors will be offered.

Memorial donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865 or the Salem Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 449, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., in Salem is assisting the family.