G. Joseph Buckley

Sept. 23, 1928 - Oct. 30, 2020

CHARLTON, NY - G. Joseph Buckley, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on October 30th 2020, at home surrounded by his beloved family.

Joe was born on September 23, 1928 in Schenectady to Loretta Molony Buckley and George J. Buckley. Joe was the youngest of four siblings and the last surviving member of his generation. He and his siblings: Elizabeth Buckley Collins, Edward Buckley, and James Buckley, grew up on 816 State Street in Schenectady in a house built by his grandfather, James Molony.

He graduated as the valedictorian from St. Colomba's High School, then attended Siena College and Niagara University for his bachelor's degree before furthering his education at the State Teachers College of Oneonta for his Masters. He began his lifelong career in education teaching third and fourth grade at Lake Pleasant Central School in Speculator New York. Following his rewarding time at Lake Pleasant, Joe accepted a position at Pashley Elementary School in BHBL School District teaching fourth and fifth grade before assuming the role of assistant principal in 1958, then advancing to principal in 1963. Joe remained a dedicated and charismatic principal until his retirement in 1988.

Joe married Patricia (Kantorski) Buckley on June 25th, 1960 and together they raised a son, Chris Buckley, and daughter, Beth Buckley Callahan. Later in life, Joe was blessed with becoming the grandfather to five grandchildren, three girls and two boys.

Joe had a deep passion and love for the great outdoors. He often spent his time hiking in the Adirondacks, skiing throughout the winters, and vacationing in the summers with his family at their Hidden Pond campground in Brant Lake until his late 80s. Joe cherished his family more than anything and was an active member throughout each of their lives. Each summer Joe and his wife, Patricia, would treat their children and grandchildren to a weekend in Lake Placid where they formed many wonderful and cherished family memories together. Joe loved the little things in life; cardinals on his bird feeder, lemon meringue pie for dessert, a good manhattan on the rocks, and watching the Saint Louis Cardinals play. He was intrigued by the weather and was an insatiable history buff, who's vast knowledge and love for learning never failed to amaze his family and friends. He was admired for his quick wit, contagious sense of humor, kind and compassionate spirit, and beyond infectious smile. In Joe's eyes, the glass was always half full.

Joe was predeceased by his parents and siblings. Left to cherish his spirit, especially on the ski slopes and in the Adirondacks are his wife Patricia; Son Chris and Mary Buckley; Daughter Beth and Kevin Callahan; and his five grandchildren: Evan and Aidan Buckley, Cregan and Mairina Callahan, and James and Aineen (Callahan) Archimede; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 4-7pm at Townley and Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Francia Vivacqua on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11am, at St. Mary's Church, 67 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY.

Interment will be held at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, NY.

Memorial donations may be made in Joe's name to the ADK Mountain Club with a memo for trail maintenance, 814 Goggins Road, Lake George, NY 12845.

An additional celebration of Joe's life will take place at a later date after the pandemic.

An additional celebration of Joe's life will take place at a later date after the pandemic.