Dennis Stevens

Oct. 15, 1942 - Nov. 2, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Dennis Stevens, 78, a longtime resident of Tripoli Road, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Born on October 15, 1942, in Whitehall, he was the son of the late George and Ardela (Clark) Stevens.

On June 10, 1972, Dennis was united in marriage to Betty June Beebe, and shared over forty years of marriage together until her passing on May 16, 2016.

Dennis enjoyed fishing at his favorite spot in Danby, VT, and his ritual Monday morning breakfasts. Above all, he loved spending time with his family camping at Hadlock Pond, going on outings with them, and fishing with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Betty June Stevens, Dennis was predeceased by his sister, Juanita Stevens; his brother, Bob Stevens; and his sister, Betty Wilcox.

Survivors include, his brother, Tom Stevens and his wife, Sally of Fort Ann; his son, Jeffery Stevens and his wife, Renee of West Fort Ann; his grandchildren: Damion Stevens, Kayla Stevens, Dylan Stevens; and several step-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many brothers and sisters in law.

Dennis' family would like to thank the nurses from Eddy Visiting Nurse and Rehab Association, and friends Tammy, Amy and Nan, for all their care and support given to him at his home.

A graveside service will take place on 1 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Morningside Cemetery, where Dennis will be laid to rest next to his late wife.

Memorial donations in memory of Dennis may be made to St. Peter's ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls.

