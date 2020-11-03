Scott Robert Lefebvre

Sept. 13, 1967 - Oct. 28, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Scott Robert Lefebvre, 53, of Glens Falls, NY passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence. Born on September 13, 1967 in Albany, NY he was the son of Robert and Joy (Spinney) Lefebvre. Scott graduated from Glens Falls High School, Class of 1985. He was the founder and owner of Empire Solutions Group, LLC; which was a transportation Insurance Agency, also the director of Marketing for Trucking Support Services, LLC as well as a licensed Insurance Agent. As many of you know, Scott was an avid Cowboys and Yankees fan. If you were lucky enough to know him and was considered a friend, you were much more than that, you were his family. His greatest joy in life were his children. He would and did anything for his children.

Scott was predeceased by his mother Joy A. Lefebvre and his maternal grandmother Isobel "Mim" Spinney.

He is survived by his wife Janet Lefebvre of Glens Falls, NY; a son Michael Murray of Glens Falls, NY; a daughter Meghan Murray of Glens Falls, NY; a daughter Cassidy Lefebvre of Boston, MA; a daughter Haylee Lefebvre of Glens Falls, NY; his father Robert Lefebvre and his wife Carmen of Moreau, NY; a brother Mark Lefebvre of Glens Falls, NY; five grandchildren; cousins and numerous friends (too many to mention).

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY. (Covid restrictions apply, masks are mandatory).

A Mass will be held at 12 noon on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the AYHA Adirondack Youth Hockey, 1 Fire Rd., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to the Glens Falls Indians Grand Standers Booster Club, 10 Quade Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 in memory of Scott.

Burial will be private for the family at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.