Sarah Elizabeth "Betty" Polmateer

Mar. 19, 1936 - Nov. 1, 2020

Sarah Elizabeth "Betty" Polmateer, 84, competed her journey to the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 19, 1936, daughter of the late James Rice and Sara (Roe) Sidwell. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Howard, married for 63 years. Betty was a wonderful full-time Mom to her eight children. She provided dinner every night with everyone seated around our large table. She guided our family spiritually by religiously attending Church services, Sunday School, and Youth Group, as well as providing unending support for all our family's sporting endeavors. Mom's unending love and support continued by creating the family traditions of the annual Polmateer Easter egg hunts and Christmas parties. She thoroughly enjoyed our family's birthday parties, sporting events, weddings, concerts, and graduations! She was extremely proud of her large family!

Mom's life was lovingly dedicated to her church, family, and community. Mom was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church including the last 50 years as a dedicated and faithful member of the Schuylerville UMC. Mom's beautiful alto voice graced the choirs and church concerts throughout her lifetime. Over her 84 years, she dedicated her time and support to the Church Choir, Youth Group, Church camps, Women's Society, Outreach Committee, Bell Choir, Bible studies, providing homemade Communion bread, and establishing Graduation Recognition Sunday. In addition, Mom was involved with the Schuylerville High School AFS program, she volunteered at the Second Hand Rose Community Thrift Store for 13 years, and she was devoted to the community's S.A.F.E.R. program.

Survivors include Betty's eight children: Nellie (Jeff) Dumas of Schuylerville, Dawn (Steve) Freeman of Coudersport, PA, Chip (Sue) Polmateer of Schuylerville, Ron (Pam) Polmateer of East Durhum, Dennis (Carrie) Polmateer of Freehold, Lisa (John) Biss of Middle Grove, Bev (Jim) Moras of Latham, and Mark Polmateer and partner, Mikel, of IL. She was cherished as Mommom by 19 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her brothers: William and Herbert Rice, a niece and nephew, and her grandson, Brian Polmateer.

Betty touched and influenced the lives of many who were honored to call her Mom, Mommom, Aunt and friend. Her loving influence and memories will stay with us forever. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Schuylerville United Methodist Church, c/o Trustees, 51 Church St., Schuylerville NY 12871.

Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held with Zoom availability at the Schuylerville United Methodist Church on Thursday, November 5, 2020 followed by interment at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. A Celebration of Mom's Life will be held during the Summer of 2021.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

