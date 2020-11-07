George Hoffis, Jr.

Aug. 9, 1937 - Nov. 5, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - George Hoffis, Jr., 83, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Born on August 9, 1937, in South Glens Falls, he was the son of the late George and Mary (Monsour) Hoffis, Sr.

George graduated from South Glens Falls High School Class of 1956 and proudly served in the United States Navy. He was a lifelong member of St. George Antiochian Church of South Glens Falls.

George was the youngest of the four Hoffis brothers and worked in their family restaurants throughout the years. These restaurants included the Red Fez of Queensbury, Chateau de Louie and Mikes Restaurant both of South Glens Falls. For 30 years he worked for Saratoga BOCES as the culinary teacher. When Chef George Hoffis joined the F. Donald Myers Center staff as a Culinary Arts teacher in February 1972, he brought many years of industry experience with him. Much of that experience was obtained working with his brothers in their family restaurants.

In 1982, Chef Hoffis completed the requirements for Certified Executive Chef designated by the American Culinary Federation. Later that year he also earned Certified Culinary Educator. He was inducted into the American Academy of Chefs in 1995. He and his family founded the Chef De Cuisine, Glens Falls chapter of the ACF. He served many terms as an officer and he actively participated in countless fundraisers. Under his leadership the chapter served the community through projects such as the Chef and Child Foundation. He enthusiastically served on the advisory committee for both Adirondack Community College and WSWWHE BOCES.

Over the years Chef Hoffis had prepared hundreds of students for the hospitality industry. Today his former students reach from coast to coast and around the globe working in all facets of the industry. From line cooks to managers, you can hardly visit a restaurant in the area without finding one or more of his former students working hard. Chef Hoffis continued to give back by bringing his culinary expertise to the classroom for inspirational lectures and demonstrations. His uncanny ability to work with the students gives them the confidence they need to succeed.

In addition to preparing students for a hospitality career, Chef's greatest contribution had been preparing them for life. He had raised confidence levels and self-esteem. His care and inspiration by example encouraged students to do their best. The results of his efforts to his positive impact on preparing youth for the responsibilities of citizenship. Many Hospitality/Culinary Arts students are attending college with the assistance of the Hoffis Scholarship Foundation.

In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his wife, Lois Ann (Waldron) Hoffis; his son, Christopher George Hoffis; his siblings: Abraham (Edna) Hoffis, Michael (Elizabeth "Betty") Hoffis, Louis (Pat) Hoffis Sr.

Left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Heather Staszak and her husband, David; his grandsons: Ethan George Staszak and Henry David Staszak; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803, Trisagion Thrice Blessed Prayers will be sung at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Due to state regulations only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks and social distancing are required. Upon arrival at the funeral home, please check in with the parking attendant.

Funeral services and burial will be private for the family at St. George's Church by Father Gregory Potter, officiating.

Memorial donations in George's memory can be made to Chef Hoffis Scholarship Foundation, c/o WSWHE BOCES Extra Class Fund, 1051 Dix Ave, Hudson Falls, NY 12839. This scholarship is set up to be given at Myers and Southern Adirondack School for one boy and one girl at each center in Chef Hoffis's memory.

To view George's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.