Ellen M. Usher

Aug. 14, 1927 - Nov. 5, 2020

FORT EDWARD – Ellen M. Usher, 93, a long-time resident of Queensbury, passed away November 5, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward.

Born on August 14, 1927 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Philip Mastrangelo and the late Ella (Kingsley) Mastrangelo Waldron.

Ellen was a 1946 graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

She and her husband, Kenneth A. Usher lived in Glens Falls for all their 53 years of marriage. Kenneth passed away on June 25, 1998.

For 26 years, Ellen was a floral designer at Binley Florist, Inc. in Glens Falls.

She was an avid bowler and a past president of the Glens Falls Women's Bowling Association, a former director of the Adirondack Bowling Council and of YABA. Ellen took great pride in being the only woman inducted into the Glens Falls Men's Association Hall of Fame. She also was inducted into the Glens Falls Women's Association Hall of Fame. Other pastimes included traveling, listening and dancing to Big Band music, as well as watching her New York Mets play baseball.

In addition to her parents and husband, her stepfather, Francis Waldron, all died before her.

Survivors include her two daughters: Dale Maturski and her husband, Howard of Pownal, VT and Jeanne Cirino and her husband, John of Queensbury; her two sons: Kenneth P. Usher and his wife, Susan of Glens Falls and Daniel Usher; eight grandchildren: Scott Maturski of VT, Ryan Maturski of FL, Christine Fowler of Hudson Falls, Stephanie Shea of VA, Adam Usher of MO, Ayme Duvernell of WS, Stephen Usher of NY and Megan Usher of NY; 14 great grandchildren and one great great grandson.

Friends may call Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Funeral service will follow the calling hours, 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward, following the funeral service.

Ellen's family would like to specially thank the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Center for the loving care they provided to their mom.

Memorials in Ellen's memory may be in the form of contributions to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.