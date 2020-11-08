Terry Gilchrist

Aug. 28, 1939 - Nov. 4, 2020

GREENWICH - Terry Gilchrist, 81, long time resident of Greenwich passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born on August 28, 1939 in Battenville, NY, to the late Duane J. "Barney", Sr. and Letha (Daggett) Gilchrist.

Terry always excelled academically graduating from Greenwich High School at the age of 16. In his youth he loved playing football, basketball, and baseball and in his later years he became an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the NY Jets and Mets and he loved horse racing.

Terry had a love for the outdoors, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. One memorable hunt was with his grandfather in the Adirondacks where they tagged a New York record buck.

Most of his adult life was spent working in the various papermills throughout the area and in his retirement for the past 13 years he worked for the Saratoga Racetrack. He also spent many school days being the Greenwich Crossing Guard where he loved interacting with the children.

Terry loved to eat and cook, his specialties included homemade ravioli and clams. He was a friend to everyone he met and will be missed by many throughout the area.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother-in-law Richard MacNeil.

Survivors include his beloved siblings: Barbara (Timothy) Falkenberg; Duane J. (Debbie) Gilchrist, Jr. and Linda Gilchrist; nephews: Nicholas Falkenberg, William Roe, and Duane J. (Naomi) Gilchrist III; nieces: Cassandra Falkenberg and Jennie Lynn (Bill) Stumph; several great nieces and nephews; several close friends and acquaintances.

Family and friends may call from 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St, Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Due to COVID-19 funeral services will be held for only close family and friends at 2 p.m. following the calling hours. He will be interred in the East Greenwich Cemetery following the service.

Masks and social distancing will be required with a maximum number of 30 people allowed inside at a time.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Flynn Bros. Inc., 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.