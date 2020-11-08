Menu
William Leonard

Glens Falls

William Leonard, 79, formerly of Glens Falls and most recently of Bethany Beach, DE and Doylestown PA, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his daughter's home in Doylestown, PA.

A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY. Calling hours will immediately follow from 12 Noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post Star.


Published by Post-Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
