John Gerard Miller

HULETTS LANDING - John Gerard Miller, a husband, father, and a great friend to many, suddenly passed away at the age of 55 on November 4, 2020.

John, more famously known as "Johnny G", was to many, a funny and outgoing man. He enjoyed traveling, especially in his RV, to various parts in the world. He was an excellent cook, and enjoyed creating feasts made to feed an army even if he was only cooking for himself. His family will miss him scream, "MANGIA" after finishing his creations.

His favorite place in the world, Huletts Landing, was his sanctuary. There's nothing he loved more than a boat day with a couple of brewskis and his favorite people by his side. His hiking excursions with his friends and family made him the happiest, especially when he got to scream "No pain, no gain" to his children dragging behind.

John was born and raised in Basking Ridge, NJ. He attended Oratory Prep but was transferred to Ridge High after he'd gone on a cross country adventure that was never approved by his parents. He attended Siena College and studied Accounting. After graduating, he found himself working in New York City the place he loved doing the thing he loved the most.

John is survived by his wife, Cathy Miller; and his four children: Nicole, Austin, Erika and Ian; and his sister, Marybeth; and brother, Steven. A private funeral service will be held at Mountain Grove Cemetery on November 14, 2020 handled by Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

