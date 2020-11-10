Donald F. Feulner

Nov. 17, 1940 - Nov. 7, 2020

CORINTH – Donald F. Feulner, 79, of County Route 24, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Nov. 17, 1940 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Clayton and Anna (Thomas) Feulner.

Don attended Corinth Central School.

He married Patricia M. Gurney on April 7, 1962, and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. She passed away Oct. 2, 2015 following 53 years of marriage.

Don was employed for over 30 years at the International Paper Co. in Corinth until his retirement in 1990, and was a member of the IP Quarter Century Club.

He enjoyed fishing, doing puzzles, country music, and going out to dinner. He also enjoyed helping out anyone who needed it.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by one son, Kenneth Feulner and by his siblings: Raymond Feulner, Robert Feulner, Gerald Feulner, and Eugene Feulner.

Survivors include four children: Donald Feulner of Victoria, TX, Suzanne Holloman (Michael) of Chesapeake, VA, Anthony Feulner (Barb) of Fountain, CO and Penny Sowle (Christopher) of Galway; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; his siblings: Richard Feulner (Jane), Evelyn Ciulla, and Mary Jane LaFountain; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Don's request, services are private and at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations go to the Renal Dialysis Center, 3 Broad Street Plaza, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.