Thomas Vincent Flanagan

Aug. 10, 1931 - Nov. 7, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Dr. Thomas Vincent Flanagan passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, at his home with his family and caregivers at his side Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Born in Albany, NY on August 10, 1931 he was the son of the late Thomas V. Flanagan and Justina Sullivan Flanagan. He attended St. Teresa of Avila and graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in 1949. He graduated from Manhattan College in 1953 where he was Secretary of the Athletic Association as well as Manager of Track and Cross Country Teams. After receiving his post-graduate degree from New York Medical School in 1958, he performed his Residency at Albany Medical Center and went on to serve as a Naval Officer Physician on the USS Haven in Long Beach, CA from 1966 to 1968. He then settled here in Queensbury as one of the last original members of Warren Anesthesia and an attending physician at Glens Falls Hospital.

He married Mary Murray Flanagan on June 16, 1962 and shared a marriage spanning 58 years. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Mary of Queensbury, NY; and his daughter Maureen Flanagan of Albany NY, daughter Megan Flanagan of Livermore, CA, son Thomas Peter and his wife Julie Flanagan of Scituate, MA, son John Flanagan of Auburn, NY, and son Brendan and his wife Katy Flanagan of Channahon, IL. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren: Christopher, Elizabeth, Timothy, Mia, and Sean Flanagan; Aidan, Lucan, and Morgan Neely; his brother and sister-in-law John and Sherry Murray; and his nieces and nephews Justina and Andy Treventi, Steven Dubuque, Susan Scully, Mike and Kris Murray, Brian and Tara Murray, and Bridget and Brian Malmberg.

Tom will be remembered most for his devotion to his Catholic faith, his loyalty to his family and colleagues, and his strong work ethic. Over the years Tom acquired a few nicknames such as "Doc" from both patients and acquaintances as he was well known for his nurturing qualities and his generous, gentle bedside manner. An old associate just commented upon his passing: "He was always a gentleman; always a friend."

He was often a man of few words and will be remembered fondly for his love of military history, quoting sports statistics, avid reading of political, legal, and action thrillers, and daily routine of solving the Jumble Puzzle to keep his mind sharp!

He is predeceased by his sister Jean and brother-in-law John Scully, sister Virginia and brother-in-law Larry Dubuque, and brother-in-law James Murray.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 in St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls. Viewing will also be at St. Mary's Church immediately prior to the Mass from 12 to 1 pm. Interment will be attended by immediate family at St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands, NY on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Special thanks are extended to the staff at The Pines Glens Falls Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, High Peaks Hospice, and Kim's Home Care.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 79 Glenwood Ave., second floor, Queensbury, NY 12804, and The Father Pete G. Young Jr. Foundation Inc., 428 Duane Ave., Schenectady, NY 12304.

Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd. Queensbury, NY 12804. For directions, information, and to light a memory candle please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.