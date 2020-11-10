Marjorie "Marge" Ruth Smith Ladd

June 28, 1930 - Nov. 6, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Marjorie (Marge) Ruth Smith Ladd, 90, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at The Wesley Community in Saratoga Springs.

Marge was a quiet, strong-willed and determined woman to many in both her native Glens Falls, NY and Zephyrhills, FL residence. Widowed in 1986 and mother of four children, she was born June 28, 1930 to Ralph and Dorothy (Barrows) Smith. A 1948 graduate of Glens Falls High School, she worked as a telephone operator until she met and married George Charles Ladd, May 21, 1949 at the Wesleyan Methodist Church where she was a member, church organist and Sunday school teacher.

She operated the first Christian book store in the Glens Falls area out of her home on Vanderheyden Street, and later moved it to Quaker Road and the Aviation Mall. She owned and operated Gleaner's Christian Book Store for over 25 years before selling it and retiring to Zephyrhills, FL there, she worked at Zephyrhills High School retiring again at the age of 81. Returning to New York, she resided at Holbrook Adult Home in Granville.

Marge enjoyed several road trips with her girls, and cruises and bus trips with her friends always looking forward to seeing God's wondrous creation yet stopping to feed the birds or smell the flowers. She took pride in her good health remarking that she only took vitamins and walked daily. She knew her limitations, and followed God's plan for her life. Marge will be remembered for her many crafted counted cross stitch samplers for each of her grandchildren's weddings and great-grandchildren's birth announcements.

She is predeceased by her parents, husband, George Ladd; son, Daniel Ladd; daughter, Melissa McCane: brother, Paul Smith, and sister, Joy Lamos.

She is survived by two daughters: Susan (Ernie) Wilder of Hadley NY, and Melody (John) White of Northumberland NY; and her daughter-in-law, Donna "Dee" Ladd of Queensbury NY; 10 grandchildren: Ernie (Beth) Wilder of Fort Ann NY, Gary (Nora) Wilder of Schuylerville NY, Dan (Jill) Ladd of Queensbury NY, Heather Logan of Clinton NC, Josh (Jessica) McCane, Kate (Dustin) Johnston, and Meghan (Mike) Howard all of South Glens Falls, NY, Stephen (Jennifer) White of Missoula MT, Jason (Andrea) White of Abbottstown PA, and Phil White and his girlfriend Stefanie Rozell of Whitehall NY; and 24 great-grandchildren; and sister, Jewel (Rob Roy) MacGregor of Ailey, GA.

A graveside service will be held at the Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury, on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Donations in memory of Marge may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements are being handled by Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com