Gary L. Walrath "Big Hands"

Sept. 13, 1955 - Nov. 4, 2020

POULTNEY, VT - Gary L. Walrath "Big Hands" - 65 years old from Poultney, VT and formally from Argyle, NY passed away at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Born on September 13, 1955 in Oneonta, NY to William and Marion (Sutton) Walrath.

Gary attended Maple Hill High School and worked many years for himself whether it was Farming, Firewood, Hauling Scrap and other odd jobs. As we all use to joke about he was a jack of all trades and a master of none.

He enjoyed laughing and joking with his family and friends, playing cards, fishing, nascar, local stock car races whether it was as a spectator or a driver, live stock auctions and family cookouts.

He is survived by his three daughters: Carrie Walrath (Mike Fleury) of Poultney, VT, LeeAnn Martindale (Tony George) of Comstock, NY and Danielle Hammond (Chris Gullo); and His Ex-Wife and the Mother of his girls Elizabeth (Liz) Sherwood both of Hudson Falls, NY; a son Jason (Patty) Charland of Hohenwald, TN; 24 Grandchildren; and six Great-Grandchildren; a neice Tammy (Lenn) Wilsey-Pashley; a nephew Fank (Laurel) Wilsey, Jr.; a brother-in-law Frank Wilsey; a great-neice and two great-nephews all of Hartwick, NY; His uncle Earl Walrath of NC; his best friends of many years: James (Kelly) Freeguard of Argyle, NY and Joy Shippee of Corinth, NY; his two brothers: Keith Walrath and Chris Walrath of Schenevus, NY; also several cousins and many friends.

Gary is pre-deceased by his parents, sister Joleen (Robin) Wilsey, two grandchildren: Shawn & Sierra Martindale, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

As Gary's wishes there will not be a funeral service. In the spring there will be a private burial at the Maryland Cemetary in Schenevus, NY. Arrangements are under Durfee's Funeral Home in Fair Haven, VT.

Memorial Contrabutions may be made "In Memory of Gary" to a charity of your choice.