Barbara Koblintz

Apr. 26, 1945 - Nov. 9, 2020

GREENFIELD CENTER – Barbara Koblintz, 75, of the Wilton Greenfield IRA, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at her home, following a brief illness.

Born on April 26, 1945 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Recilla (Rudnick) Koblintz.

Barbara resided at the Wilton Greenfield IRA for many years. She also attended the Adirondack Dayhab in Corinth for several years.

She enjoyed tv, music, loved Butterflies and really enjoyed running her fingers through wind chimes. She also enjoyed going to the park, and her interaction with her fellow housemates and the staff.

Survivors include her brother and several cousins, Rev. William Carey, and her many housemates and caregivers over the years.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov.12, 2020 at Beth Emeth Cemetery, 58 Turner Lane in Loudonville.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.