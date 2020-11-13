Linda "Lynne" Maynard Skellie

Dec. 2, 1947 - Nov. 9, 2020

CORNELIA - Linda "Lynne" Maynard Skellie, age 72 of Cornelia, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.

Born in Glens Falls, New York on December 2, 1947, Lynne was the daughter of Joyce Eldridge Maynard and the late Roger Maynard.

Lynne was of the Protestant faith and retired from Moventis where she was an executive secretary. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by son Lee Cameron, daughter Kerri Jo Hughes and brother Michael Maynard.

Survivors include her husband Joe Skellie of Cornelia; mother Joyce Eldridge Maynard of Jacksonville, FL; daughter and son-in-law Lori C. and Steve Bryant of Baldwin; sons and daughters-in-law Todd and Kimberly Cameron of Cornelia and Michael and Angela Skellie of North Pole, AL; brothers: Stephen Maynard (Alyce) of Charleston, SC, Richard Maynard (Darla) of South Glen Falls, Mark Maynard (Debbie) of Hudson Falls, Jeff Maynard (Paula) of Jacksonville, FL, Bill Maynard (Maria) of South Glens Falls and Tim Maynard (Ellen) of Jacksonville, FL; sisters: Virginia Waddington (Gary) of Hudson Falls and Shirley Demers (Rick) of Glens Falls; 26 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday prior to the service from 3-6 PM.

An online guest book is available for the Skellie family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com

Funeral arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville. 706-754-6256